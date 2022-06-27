Fundraiser

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND and the CLEVELAND GUARDIANS raised over $20,000 in their "Stuff the Truck" donation drive for PROVIDENCE HOUSE on FRIDAY (6/24).

WTAM's MIKE SNYDER and DAVID "BLOOMDADDY" BLOMQUIST aired live from the drive, which collected essential needs items for the charity. Donations for the charity came in from listeners and companies including UNION HOME MORTGAGE, SHERWIN WILLIAMS, and others.





WTAM's Carmen Angelo, Providence House's Natalie Leek, Blomquist, Providence House committee co-chair Karen Dolan, Guardians owner Paul Dolan (Photo: Jeff Zukauckas / iHeartMedia)







