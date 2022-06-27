-
WTAM/Cleveland And The Guardians Raise $20,000 In 'Stuff The Truck' Donation Drive
iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND and the CLEVELAND GUARDIANS raised over $20,000 in their "Stuff the Truck" donation drive for PROVIDENCE HOUSE on FRIDAY (6/24).
WTAM's MIKE SNYDER and DAVID "BLOOMDADDY" BLOMQUIST aired live from the drive, which collected essential needs items for the charity. Donations for the charity came in from listeners and companies including UNION HOME MORTGAGE, SHERWIN WILLIAMS, and others.