Running This Weekend

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORK's "LA LLOYD Rock 30 Countdown" is presenting a "SHINEDOWN Special" running this weekend from JULY 1st-4th. SHINEDOWN's lead singer, BRENT SMITH, will be the special guest premiering the band's new album "Planet Zero" which is being released on FRIDAY, JULY 1st.

The "LA LLOYD Rock 30" SHINEDOWN Special is 3 hours and delivered commercial-free. Check out the Promo HERE, and get more info about the "LA LLOYD Rock 30 Countdown" HERE.

For more info, contact COMPASS MEDIA NETWORK's DOUG INGOLD at (310) 242-8746 or dingold@compassmedianetworks.com.

