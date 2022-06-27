Combining 7/15

HOPE MEDIA GROUP Christian Hip-Hop NGEN RADIO digital stream will absorb sister online Hip-Hop WAY NOW on FRIDAY (7/15). The stations will reach an estimated 60,000 monthly listeners worldwide when they combine audiences together.



KXNG (NGEN RADIO)/HOUSTON flipped to faith-based Spanish KHVU (VIDA UNIDA 91.7) on (11/10/21) making NGEN a digital-only station (NET NEWS 11/1/2021).



“We’re driven to engage audiences with this additional opportunity to grow and deepen their faith,” said President/CEO JOE PAULO. “Combining the positive, energetic messages and styles of NGEN and WAY NOW will enable HOPE MEDIA GROUP to reach farther and wider to inspire and uplift even more listeners across the globe.”



Chief of Innovation SHAWN FARRINGTON added, “Music shouldn’t spread negativity or tear you down,” “NGEN exists to encourage the ‘now’ generation that JESUS loves them and has a purpose for their lives. It’s ‘hip-pop” & Hope (with a capital H) – a message that we believe will change lives.”

