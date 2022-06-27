Hunt (Photo: The Dwyers)

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE's SAM HUNT and his label promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "Water Under The Bridge." It debuts on the MEDIABASE Country chat at #37 with 64 reporting stations on board.

Written by HUNT with CHRIS LACORTE, SHANE McANALLY and JOSH OSBORNE, "Water Under The Bridge" follows HUNT's eighth and most recent #1, "23," which shares the same four songwriters. That song reached the top of the chart in APRIL.

