iHEARTMEDIA R&B WDIA (AM1070)/MEMPHIS has debuted THE STAN BELL MORNING SHOW from 6-10a (CT). He replaces the late BOBBY O'JAY who passed away recently (NET NEWS 5/3).

BELL will also continue with his PM drive duties at sister cluster station R&B KJMS (V101.1). He's been on the air there for over 30 years.

SVP/Programming SUE PURNELL said, “STAN's record of success is no mystery. It's his love for the community which is the cornerstone of WDIA's legacy. We couldn't be more excited for this new journey.

Market Pres. KEVIN KLEIN added, “I couldn’t be happier to have STAN BELL be our new morning host for WDIA. We are blessed to have amazing talent like STAN BELL, who not only understands history, but also understands the important voice WDIA provides for the MEMPHIS Black Community. I am excited about the future for WDIA and look forward to seeing STAN’s continued success.”

BELL said, "This is like a homecoming, of sorts, for me. I was 'bit by the broadcasting bug' at sixteen and was a high school reporter for 1070 WDIA. Every high school in MEMPHIS would send two students to record their reports at the radio station on SATURDAYS, and now, the rest is history. So here I am, full circle in 2022. It is an honor and privilege to carry on the legacy of WDIA as a morning host."

