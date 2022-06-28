Birks, White And Grange

BEATPORT GROUP has made executive hires in their LONDON and BARCELONA offices. EMILIE BIRKS joins BEATPORT as VP/Marketing and will be based in LONDON. Also in LONDON, SHANA WHITE has been named VP/Legal & Business Affairs. BAPTISTE GRANGE has been named VP/Marketing for BEATPORT's LOOPCLOUD & PLUGIN BOUTIQUE and is based in BARCELONA.

BIRKS joins BEATPORT from YAMAHA CORPORATION where she has worked since 2015, most recently as YAMAHA MUSIC EUROPE's Customer Experience Strategy Lead.

SHANA WHITE most recently worked for DCD RIGHTS and previously managed legal affairs at A&E NETWORKS UK.

BARCELONA-based GRANGE joins after holding senior Business Development spots at APLETON, SERATO and at MAGIX. He is Founder of DISCOBOLE MEDIA and BIG BOOST, as well as Co-Founder of QRUSH.

BEATPORT GROUP CEO ROB MCDANIELS commented, "As we expand our offerings to both music creators and the music industry overall, we continue to staff the BEATPORT GROUP of companies with the most experienced and talented executives in the business. EMILIE, BAPTISTE and SHANA are all trailblazers in their respective fields and we are privileged to have them as leaders at BEATPORT."

