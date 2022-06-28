Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JUNE 20-26 showed downloads rising 1% from the previous week and up 70% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JUNE 21, 2021 to JUNE 26, 2022 was +12% for Arts, +62% for Business, +116% for Comedy, +183% for Health & Fitness, +44% for History, +64% for News, +47% for Science, +60% for Society & Culture, +83% for Sports, and +87% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was +3% for Arts, -2% for Business, -4% for Comedy, +9% for Health & Fitness, 0% for History, +3% for News, -3% for Science, +3% for Society & Culture, +2% for Sports, and -3% for True Crime.

The Health & Fitness category led week-over-week growth at +9% and year-over-year growth at +183%. Comedy had the weakest week-over-week growth at -4%.

