Change At Top Of Ranker

A big increase in national radio spots for BIONTECH-PFIZER's COVID-19 vaccine pushed the pharmaceutical alliance from second into first place on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for the week of JUNE 20-26, displacing promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, which actually increased the number of promos from last week but came in second this time.

The top 10:

1. BIONTECH-PFIZER (previous week #2; 139090 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#1; 78508)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 57266)

4. UPSIDE (#6; 56084)

5. iHEARTRADIO (#4; 44114)

6. INDEED (#5; 43973)

7. THE HOME DEPOT (#9; 42150)

8. LOWE'S (#19; 38159)

9. ZIPRECRUITER (#8; 38129)

10. AUTOZONE (#15; 31885)

