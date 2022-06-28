-
BioNTech-Pfizer Leads Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser List For June 20-26
by Perry Michael Simon
A big increase in national radio spots for BIONTECH-PFIZER's COVID-19 vaccine pushed the pharmaceutical alliance from second into first place on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for the week of JUNE 20-26, displacing promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, which actually increased the number of promos from last week but came in second this time.
The top 10:
1. BIONTECH-PFIZER (previous week #2; 139090 instances)
2. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#1; 78508)
3. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 57266)
4. UPSIDE (#6; 56084)
5. iHEARTRADIO (#4; 44114)
6. INDEED (#5; 43973)
7. THE HOME DEPOT (#9; 42150)
8. LOWE'S (#19; 38159)
9. ZIPRECRUITER (#8; 38129)
10. AUTOZONE (#15; 31885)