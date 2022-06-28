August In Brooklyn

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD's BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK and iHEARTMEDIA will hold a live event, the BLACK EFFECT PODCAST FESTIVAL, on AUGUST 28th at the AVANT GARDNER/BROOKLYN MIRAGE in BROOKLYN. The festival will be hosted by LIL DUVAL and CHARLAMAGNE's fellow iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK personality NYLA SYMONE and will feature live tapings of the network's podcasts, including “THE 85 SOUTH SHOW,” “ALL THE SMOKE,” “WE TALK BACK,” “REASONABLY SHADY,” “BLACK TECH GREEN MONEY,” “WHOREIBLE DECISIONS,” and “THE TRAP NERDS PODCAST,” along with panel discussions like a Women in Podcasting panel and a Business of Podcasting session.

“The BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game,” said CHARLAMAGNE. “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever BLACK EFFECT PODCAST FESTIVAL, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

Find out more at blackeffect.com/podfest.

