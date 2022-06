Mike Tyson Is 56 (Photo: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on THURSDAY (6/30) to AUDACY Reg. Brand Mgr. and WBBM/CHICAGO APD/MD ERIK BRADLEY, former RADIO ONE Radio Pres. BARRY MAYO, ATLANTIC Sr. Dir./Promotion SHERRY ALAGHEHBAND, KMGA/ALBUQUERQUE PD JON LURIE, SUMMITMEDIA SVPP and WCYQ/KNOXVILLE PD RANDY CHASE, KLIV/DALLAS' JULIE FISK, former KLTY/DALLAS PD CHUCK FINNEY, GALAXY/SYRACUSE Brand Mgr. MIMI GRISWOLD, iHEARTMEDIA/MINNEAPOLIS Dir. AM Sales TODD KALMAN, former WWBX/BOSTON’s MIKE MORGAN, WSFL/GREENVILLE-NEW BERN Prod. Dir. BETH MCCALL, former KGOR/LINCOLN, NE’s TIM SHERIDAN, CUMULUS/WILMINGTON, NC OM and WWQQ PD BARRY FOX, WGZB/LOUISVILLE PD MARK GUNN, former KJUG/VISALIA PD ADAM JEFFRIES, FLASHBACK TOP 40.COM’s DAVE SKYLER, THE ZACK SANG SHOW’s BLAIRE GALATON-KELLEHER, former WJQM/MADISON MD SHADY, THE ACE & TJ SHOW and RADIO BUTTON NETWORK’s TRACEY MILLMAN, and to COLLECTIVE ARTIST MANAGEMENT VP CRAIG DUNN.

Celebrating Birthdays on FRIDAY (7/1), DASTUR VENTURE Founder/CEO SHARON DASTUR, FLOOD MEDIA Head of Programming AARON AXELSEN, CUMULUS Midwest RVP and KANSAS CITY Market Mgr. DONNA BAKER, ATLANTIC RECORDS NASHVILLE GM/SVP of A&R, Pop/Rock, STEVE “STEVO” ROBERTSON, CUMULU/SAVANNAH OM and WJCL PD DON BRAKE, WFBZ/EAU CLAIRE PD/MD NEIL KLOS, TKO ARTIST MANAGEMENT's SUZANNE DURHAM, former WQSL-WQZL/GREENVILLE, NC PD FOX FELTMAN, THE ARTIST COOPERATIVE’s VP/Active Rock Promotion BOB HATHAWAY, WGNE/JACKSONVILLE’s EDEN KENDALL, syndicated host KIM KOMANDO, UNIVISION/DALLAS Dir./Operations ANDY LOCKRIDGE, WKOA/LAFAYETTE, IN Prod. Dir. GARY MICHAELS, AIR 1 RADIO NETWORK OM MIKE NOVAK, former WHTZ/NEW YORK's MO BOUNCE, WXTU/PHILADELPHIA’s LEIGH RICHARDS, KMXV/KANSAS CITY’s RONNIE ROCKET, former RCA's JEN DALTON, KMOX-A/ST. LOUIS’ RYAN WRECKER, FLINN/MEMPHIS Market Mgr. TERRY WOOD, WJQK/LANSING’s BROOK TAYLOR, SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s JENNIFER WEISFELD, and WPRO/PROVIDENCE MD JESS SCHIANO.

