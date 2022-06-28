-
EMF Buys In Washington State
by Perry Michael Simon
June 28, 2022 at 6:15 AM (PT)
-
WHEELER BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Oldies KEYG-F/GRAND COULEE, WA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $150,000.
In other filings with the FCC, APPLEGATE MEDIA, INC. is selling Religion KAPL-A/PHOENIX, OR to theDOVE MEDIA, INC. for $1,000.
PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION, INC. has closed on the donation of Religion WOUX/ST. MARY'S, WV to ST. PAUL RADIO CO. and THE SAINT THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC LAWYERS SOCIETY, INC. has closed on the donation of Religion WNUX/MONTGOMERY, WV to the same donee.
And HIGHWAY 64 RADIO, LLC has closed on the sale of Oldies KDDD-A and Country KDDD-F (BIG COUNTRY 95.3)/DUMAS, TX to BEN BUCKLAND and GRANT MERRILL's SOUTHWEST MEDIA GROUP-DUMAS, LLC for $300,000 (assumption of $296,241 in debt and a closing payment of $3,759).