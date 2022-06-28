Blair (Photo: Round Hill Music)

Country artist-songwriter RENEE BLAIR has signed an exclusive publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based ROUND HILL MUSIC. BLAIR has amassed 25 million streams across all platforms, most recently releasing her tune “Good at Being Single.” She also hosts a morning show on YOUNG COUNTRY HOLDINGS Eclectic WYCZ-A-W292FB (YOCO 96.7)/NASHVILLE.

“I love being an artist, but there is no great artist without great songs,” said BLAIR, a MISSOIRI native who was a member of CMT'S "Next Women of Country" class of 2020. “Being a songwriter is something I take so seriously. and I’m always in pursuit of trying to better my craft. I’m so thankful to have found a new home at ROUND HILL to help nurture that skill and cheer me along!”

“We are impressed by RENEE’s incredible work ethic and unique sound that she has crafted in her artistry,” added ROUND HILL Sr. Dir./A&R BOB SQUANCE. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the ROUND HILL MUSIC family and to be part of her incredible career.”

Next month, BLAIR will release a video, “Good At Being Single,” as well as a single, “SPF Me.”

