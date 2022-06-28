Williford

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING have partnered to sign singer, songwriter, and guitarist ROB WILLIFORD to a global publishing agreement. WILLIFORD has written songs for many artists, including LUKE COMBS’ “Beautiful Crazy,” “Forever After All” and “Doin’ This.”

The NORTH CAROLINA native is currently on COMBS’ current stadium tour as the Country star's guitarist and background vocalist. WILLIFORD is also collaborating on a studio project with KYLE COOK of MATCHBOX 20 and producer DAVIS MESCON on an album, written and co-produced by WILLIFORD, expected to be released later this year.

