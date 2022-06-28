Number One

NASHVILLE-based COMBUSTION MUSIC is celebrating its 100th No. 1 with JORDAN DAVIS’ tune “Buy Dirt” (feat. LUKE BRYAN). The song was written by COMBUSTION writer MATT JENKINS. The 21-year-old publishing company has unveiled a revamped logo and website to mark the achievement.

“Our industry is ever changing, and we’ve allowed COMBUSTION a flexibility to adapt and pivot with the industry and, therefore, carefully cultivate opportunities to give our writers the best possible chance for success,” said COMBUSTION Founder CHRIS FARREN. “We’re thrilled for our writers and all they’ve accomplished, but more excited for continued growth and all that’s to come.”

“We’ve taken a very grassroots approach to everything we’ve done, so our success has been hard-earned and authentic,” said COMBUSTION VP CHRIS "FALCON" VANBELKOM, “Everything we’ve done has been done with a lot of intention and care. We’re not just here to develop hit writers, we’re here to build a stable of writers and opportunities the whole team can be passionate about and proud of.”

The company's roster includes MATTHEW WEST, AJ PRUIS, BRETT TYLER, BONES OWENS, FAREN RACHELS, JESSICA FARREN, LEANNA CRAWFORD, AUSTIN GOODLOE, TOM WHALL and SAME BERGESON.

