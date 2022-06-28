Coming In July

After her initial foray into podcasting with shows based on her television series "ORPHAN BLACK," actress TATIANA MASLANY ("SHE-HULK") is starring in and executive producing a new podcast for REALM. "POWER TRIP," written by MARY HAMILTON and co-starring LISA LOEB and BRENDAN HINES, tells the story of a black market kidney transplant recipient who discovers new powers to control other people. The show is set for a JULY 21st debut, with a trailer available now.

MASLANY said, “It was a joy to collaborate with REALM on such a funny, irreverent show. POWER TRIP is a great character piece, super inventive and at the same time embarrassingly relatable. I’m excited for people to go on the journey with JANE and I hope they have as much fun living inside her head as I did.”

REALM CEO MOLLY BARTON said, “TATIANA's talents are limitless as an actor and also as an executive producer. She brings depth and relatability to this character and has been an active participant in shaping our narrative and our approach to bringing this story to life -- a story we believe will be one of the best listens of the year.”

