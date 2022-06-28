-
ASCAP Foundation Names Winners Of 2022 Morton Gould Young Composer Awards
by Perry Michael Simon
June 28, 2022
-
The ASCAP FOUNDATION has named the 2022 recipients of the MORTON GOULD YOUNG COMPOSER AWARDS.
“We couldn't be happier to recognize this incredibly talented group of young composers, who represent the future of concert music, said Pres. PAUL WILLIAMS. “Positive reinforcement during a music creator's early career can be so valuable. We are grateful to our judges for their commitment to The ASCAP Foundation to support this program."
The winners:
BENJAMIN BAKER
ALEX BERKO
PAUL BERLINSKY
ANUJ BHUTANI
AIYANA BRAUN
SHENGNAN CAO
BRYN DAVIS
BALDWIN GIANG (2022 LEO KAPLAN AWARD winner)
SOOMIN KIM
JOEL KIRK
CHENG JIN KOH
SAM KOHLER
DANIEL LIEBOVIC
MAXWELL LU
JP MERZ
CELKA OJAKANGAS
SIDDHARTH PANT
MARCO-ADRIÁN RAMOS RODRIGUEZ
LUCY SHIRLEY
SAGE SHURMAN
TIAN SONGFENG
MELLINA TSUI
CASEY WEISMAN
Honorable Mention:
TUGRUL ORKUN AKYOL
KIMANI BRIDGES
VICTOR CUI
MATTHIEU FORESI
AIDAN GOLD
CAMILO GONZALEZ-SOL
LIU YIZHANG
CHUYI LUO
QUINN MASON
JORDAN MILLAR
CHRIS NEINER
LUCA PASQUINI
GRANT SHUEH
EUNIKE TANZIL
ISABELLE TSENG