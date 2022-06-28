Gould Award Winners

The ASCAP FOUNDATION has named the 2022 recipients of the MORTON GOULD YOUNG COMPOSER AWARDS.

“We couldn't be happier to recognize this incredibly talented group of young composers, who represent the future of concert music, said Pres. PAUL WILLIAMS. “Positive reinforcement during a music creator's early career can be so valuable. We are grateful to our judges for their commitment to The ASCAP Foundation to support this program."

The winners:

BENJAMIN BAKER

ALEX BERKO

PAUL BERLINSKY

ANUJ BHUTANI

AIYANA BRAUN

SHENGNAN CAO

BRYN DAVIS

BALDWIN GIANG (2022 LEO KAPLAN AWARD winner)

SOOMIN KIM

JOEL KIRK

CHENG JIN KOH

SAM KOHLER

DANIEL LIEBOVIC

MAXWELL LU

JP MERZ

CELKA OJAKANGAS

SIDDHARTH PANT

MARCO-ADRIÁN RAMOS RODRIGUEZ

LUCY SHIRLEY

SAGE SHURMAN

TIAN SONGFENG

MELLINA TSUI

CASEY WEISMAN

Honorable Mention:

TUGRUL ORKUN AKYOL

KIMANI BRIDGES

VICTOR CUI

MATTHIEU FORESI

AIDAN GOLD

CAMILO GONZALEZ-SOL

LIU YIZHANG

CHUYI LUO

QUINN MASON

JORDAN MILLAR

CHRIS NEINER

LUCA PASQUINI

GRANT SHUEH

EUNIKE TANZIL

ISABELLE TSENG

