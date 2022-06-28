-
RAB Webinar To Look At Radio's Value To Agriculture Industry
June 28, 2022 at 8:13 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Next in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's "Radio Works" series of webinars is "Radio Works for Agriculture."
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FARM BROADCASTING Board President and AGRI-PULSE Managing Editor SPENCER CHASE will host the presentation on radio advertising's value to the agriculture and farm industry on JULY 20th at noon (CT). The presentation is free for RAB members,