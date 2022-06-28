Pictured (L-R): Kendra, Krista Slaughbaugh

MONUMENT RECORDS’ TIGIRLILY has signed with ROUNDHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT for management representation. The duo is comprised of KRISTA and KENDRA SLAUBAUGH.

"As soon as we met KRISTA and KENDRA and saw them perform live, it became apparent that they not only had incredible talent, but also an incredible work ethic," said ROUNDHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT Co-Founder GREG McCARN. "Discovering that they moved to NASHVILLE and paid their dues, their rent, and their way through college by performing on lower BROADWAY knocking out four hour sets, three to four nights per week, for three years - and continued that even when they got a record deal - was impressive to us and spoke to who they are as people and the way they treat others. We are so excited to be working with them to help build their future."

The duo will be on the road throughout the summer and fall, including dates opening for WALKER HAYES and ASHLEY McBRYDE. They are booked by WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR.

