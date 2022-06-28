Dickerson

Former NFL player DORIN DICKERSON has been promoted to join "THE FAN MORNING SHOW" with COLIN DUNLAP and CHRIS MACK on AUDACY KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH, starting AUGUST 1st. DICKERSON, the UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH product who played for the PITTSBURGH STEELERS, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, BUFFALO BILLS, and TENNESSEE TITANS in his six-year NFL career, has been with THE FAN since FEBRUARY 2017.

“It is always great to see someone grow within our organization, and through his time in various roles with us, DORIN has truly developed into a host who can entertain on topics well beyond the field,” said VP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. “As a former All-American at PITT and NFL player, DORIN has a perspective that our listeners truly appreciate and we are extremely excited to welcome his thoughts on the sports world and all things PITTSBURGH to ‘THE FAN MORNING SHOW’ every day.”

“Excited is an understatement… I didn’t know what my purpose was after I retired from the NFL,” said DICKERSON. “Five years ago, I found myself sitting in the 93.7 THE FAN studio doing a three-hour show, and immediately fell in love with sports radio. That opportunity wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for LARRY RICHERT having faith in me and passing my name along to the station. I can’t thank MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI and brand manager KRAIG RILEY enough for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I plan to bring positive energy, experience, and fun to 'THE FAN MORNING SHOW.’ I can’t wait.”

