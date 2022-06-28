Bigger Sample

EDISON RESEARCH is increasing by 150% its sample size for EDISON PODCAST METRICS, its podcast measurement platform. The survey will use 5,000 interviews of weekly podcast listeners each quarter.

“While we are already delivering data based on a very large sample size, EDISON PODCAST METRICS clients will now be receiving much more granular data,” said SVP MELISSA KIESCHE. “The 20,000 completed interviews each year going forward, on top of the tens of thousands of interviews we have completed since we started the service, will give us a storehouse of information on podcast listening that the podcasting industry can leverage to generate more advertising and insights.”

