PIXELYNX music metaverse platform has named music industry veteran KIMBERLY KNOLLER Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, KNOLLER will oversee all marketing strategy and execution for PIXELYNX and its newly unveiled first game, ELYNXIR, which is expected to be launched later this year, and will create playable experiences that bring fans closer together to their favorite artists. She'll be based out of LOS ANGELES.

KNOLLER has previously held executive marketing roles at such companies as WARNER, SONY MUSIC, MUSICTODAY and the relaunched CHRYSALIS RECORDS. She most recently served as CMO of SONGVEST, the first S.E.C. REGA+ qualified music platform for fans to buy fractionalized music royalties from their favorite artists.

CEO/Co-Founder, PIXELYNX INDER PHULL said, “KIMBERLY has spent a career forging direct relationships between artists and their fans, a skill set that will be vital to us as we look forward to launching the first expression of our music metaverse ELYNXIR.”

KNOLLER added, “INDER and the entire team at PIXELYNX are spearheading a new cultural movement that will play an important role in evolving the music business of the future. I’m excited to get started.”





