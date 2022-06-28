Sangweni (Photo: Laylah Amatullah Barrayn / NPR)

NPR has promoted Sr. Dir./Programming YOLANDA SANGWENI to VP/Programming and New Content Development. SANGWENI joined NPR in 2020 from LUMINARY and supervised the launch of "THE LIMITS WITH JAY WILLIAMS" and oversaw "IT'S BEEN A MINUTE" along with the creation of a radio show for history podcast "THROUGHLINE."

SVP/Programming and Audience Development ANYA GRUNDMANN said, “YOLANDA is a caring, dynamic content leader who has already moved NPR forward in so many ways. She has overseen award-winning work, built high-functioning teams, and crafted initiatives that will be transformational in our efforts to make NPR relevant to new audiences traditionally under-served by public media. I’m thrilled that she will be positioned to have even greater impact in her new role.”

“I am so excited to take on this new role,” said SANGWENI. “It's such an incredible opportunity to bring more stories and voices to NPR. I hope to expand NPR's programming in a way that is rich in nuance, culturally-resonant, with a high standard of excellence. And I get to do it with the best of the best -- the content development team and journalists behind shows like THROUGHLINE, CODE SWITCH and IT'S BEEN A MINUTE, who are truly world-class.”

