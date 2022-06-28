Bonds

In the wake of last week's news that STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Country KDRK (93.7 THE MOUNTAIN)/SPOKANE afternoon host and Promotion Dir. SHARON BONDS (who uses the on-air name SYBIL) is battling stage 4 cancer (NET NEWS 6/24), several fundraisers have been established in her name.

First, friend SUSAN MAKI has established a GOFUNDME, also providing an update that BONDS is home from the hospital, in hospice care and "resting in these final days." Donate to the fundraiser here.

Additionally, the station has established THURSDAY, JUNE 30th as "Sybilwood Day" at local theme park SILVERWOOD in Northern IDAHO. It's being described as "a day of fun in honor of SYBIL, with 100% of the proceeds going to MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO." Use the code "SYBILWOOD" at Silverwoodthemepark.com.

