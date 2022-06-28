Bonds (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Country KDRK (93.7 THE MOUNTAIN)/SPOKANE afternoon host and Promotion Dir. SHARON BONDS (who used the on-air name SYBIL), who succumbed to stage 4 lung cancer this morning (6/28) at her home. Details about a celebration of her life are pending.

BONDS' family revealed last week that she had been diagnosed just two weeks prior (NET NEWS 6/24). Now, several fundraisers have been established in her name. Friend SUSAN MAKI established a GOFUNDME to help with medical bills, which you can donate to here.

Additionally, the station has established THURSDAY, JUNE 30th as "Sybilwood Day" at local theme park SILVERWOOD in Northern IDAHO. It's being described as "a day of fun in honor of SYBIL, with 100% of the proceeds going to MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO." Use the code "SYBILWOOD" at Silverwoodthemepark.com for tickets.

BONDS started her radio career in 1992 in Top 40 radio in CHICO, CA. During her time in the industry, she hosted shows in the smooth Jazz, Hot AC, Rhythmic AC, Adult Top 40 and Country formats. She previously worked in NEW YORK; MONTEREY, CA; and in SAN FRANCISCO, where she was weekend News Anchor and weekday airborne traffic reporter for KGO (NEWSTALK 810). She was also the promotions voice of the GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS for three years.

BONDS’ husband, JEFFERY BONDS (aka BOBBY DEE), also worked in radio until his death in 2012 at age 52. Her death TODAY comes on what would have been their 37th wedding anniversary.

