Study

SOUNDS PROFITABLE and EDISON RESEARCH unveiled the results of their study of podcast creators TODAY (6/28). The study used a sample of 617 podcasters surveyed from second quarter 2021 through first quarter 2022.

Among the findings, podcast creators are disproportionately male -- 69%, as opposed to 49% of the U.S. population. They are also disproportionately young, with 25% in the 18-24 demographic and 33% in 25-34, but more ethnically diverse, breaking down as 51% white (as opposed to 63% of the general population), 14% Black (13%), 5% Asian (5%), and 24% Hispanic/Latino (14%). Podcasters are more educated -- 40% with advanced degrees -- than the general population, and are financially more well-off and more likely to be Democrats (57%, with 18% independent and 17% Republican). But podcasters are not significantly more active listeners than others, listening to about 48 minutes more podcast material per week.

See the entire study here.

« back to Net News