Baka Boyz Back At Home

CHAVEZ RADIO GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KBDS (FORGE 103.9)/BAKERSFIELD brings home the BAKA BOYZ for afternoons. BAKERSFIELD is the hometown of the BAKA BOYZ (ERIC and NICK VIDAL). KBDS is the newest affiliate for the BAKA BOYZ syndicated daily show, launched in 2021 in partnership with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and OCEANIC TRADEWINDS.

FORGE 103.9 PD MARIA BARQUIN commented, "We are excited to welcome the BAKA BOYZ to FORGE! This show is the perfect complement to our unique format! We know BAKERSFIELD is the BAKA home and listeners are going to love them as much as we do!"

FORGE 103.9 MD BOB FUENTES added, "It was the easiest decision to make to have the BAKA BOYZ back on the radio in their hometown, it's what BAKERSFIELD has been missing, Welcome home to the BAKA BOYZ!"

The BAKA BOYZ said, "Not many people know that the BAKA BOYZ name was inspired because we got our start in BAKERSFIELD. We were the BAKERSFIELD BOYZ. It means so much to us to be heard back home on THE FORGE. Thank you, BOB and MARIA.”

For more information on the BAKA BOYZ daily show, contact NANCY ABRAMSON at nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com or GARY BERNSTEIN at gary@oceanictradewinds.com.

