After nearly seven years at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA as VP/Top 40 & Hot AC, Regional Content Director for BOISE, BISMARCK, SIOUX FALLS, TRI-CITIES, TWIN FALLS, and YAKIMA, and Showrunner for CHR and HAC “Pop Crush,” CAT COLLINS is leaving the company to run his consulting agency full time.

COLLINS’ expertise will focus his company on consulting radio, digital strategy and monetization for radio, developing syndication including current SUPERRADIO project “NESSA ON AIR,” and talent management.

COLLINS told ALL ACCESS, “I am very thankful for a terrific run with TOWNSQUARE. I learned about monetizing our digital strategy, ran the music for two formats encompassing 43 stations, ran label relations, talent coached most of our local morning shows, developed and ran four syndicated shows for 'Pop Crush,' and helped develop systems and operations company-wide.

“But it’s the people I’ll miss the most. Working with and mentoring Brand Managers and developing talent was, for me, a gift. I learned from every one of the hundreds of people I worked with over the years as well. Seeing their growth and hearing the difference in our stations so many years later is a source of pride and satisfaction I really can’t put into words.”

COLLINS can be reached at Catcollinsconsult@gmail.com or (303) 882-5211.

