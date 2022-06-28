Fletcher & Gordon

FLETCHER has raised over 50K in donations via her social channels and through partnerships with LYFT, JD SPORTS and CAPITOL RECORDS with her first MEET HER AT THE BAR: PRIDE MONTH EXPERIENCE. The celebration saw FLETCHER appear and perform impromptu acoustic sets at four culturally significant, women-owned queer bars across the country.

The check was presented on JUNE 24th at the HENRIETTA HUDSON in NEW YORK where FLETCHER presented GLAAD Deputy President & COO, DARRA GORDON with a check in the amount of 50K to directly support GLAAD’s RAPID RESPONSE INITIATIVE (an effort to protect vulnerable LGBTQ youth from misinformation being deployed against their right to grow up as their authentic selves, in safety, and in peace) and GLAAD’s COMMUNITIES OF COLOR PROGRAM (a media-focused program whose mission includes driving change in the Southern U.S. region by educating the public on issues facing the community, as well as reducing HIV and AIDS stigma and accelerating acceptance of LGBTQ people of color).

