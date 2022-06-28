Brooks (Photo:Joseph Llanes)

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) has named GARTH BROOKS as the next recipient of its KRIS KRISTOFFERSON LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, to be presented at the fifth annual NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS AWARDS on SEPTEMBER 20th at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE.

The award goes to an individual whose works have made a significant contribution to the American songbook, and one who has inspired the careers of others. The three award recipients since the award's inception have been LORETTA LYNN (2019), BILL ANDERSON (2018) and WILLIE NELSON (2013).

“It’s pretty damn embarrassing to give a man of GARTH’s stature an award with my name on it," said KRIS KRISTOFFERSON. "When WILLIE got one, he said he could take care of that. Congratulations GARTH, I am truly humbled and honored that you have accepted this! You belong on MOUNT RUSHMORE. See you there.”

“When they name awards after artists, that award takes on an even greater meaning.," said BROOKS. "KRISTOFFERSON is known as the songwriter's songwriter ... and he should be. The honor is the name on the award and the names who have received it. My hope is that through time, the GARTH BROOKS name is worthy of such an honor. This is going to be a cool night.”

