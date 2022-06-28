New Book & EP

HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH drummer JIM "SONI" SONEFELD has released a new book, SWIMMING WITH THE BLOWFISH: HOOTIE, HEALING, AND ONE HELL OF A RIDE, with a new EP to follow. The book is said to be an unpretentious, emotional story of one man’s spiritual path to a more fruitful life, the ultimate front-row seat to the rise, fall, and rebirth of the band, and a redeeming spiritual path from addiction to recovery and a more fruitful life for SONEFELD. Bandmate DARIUS RUCKER has written the foreword for the book.

RUCKER wrote, "We loved, fought, cried, laughed a lot, and did whatever it took to play the music that we knew was very distinctly ours. JIM ‘SONI’ SONEFELD has lived a life that is rife with fun and pain, light and darkness, but always with an amazing amount of love. The way he sees the world is one of a kind and his story is one for the ages."

SWIMMING WITH THE BLOWFISH: HOOTIE, HEALING, AND ONE HELL OF A RIDE is available for purchase on AMAZON, BARNES & NOBLE, and Bookshop.org. The new EP, "Remember Tomorrow," will be available on JULY 29th.

