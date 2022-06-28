Sheppard

SIRIUSXM is moving Country artist T.G SHEPPARD's three-year-old, eponymous radio show from ELVIS RADIO to its PRIME COUNTRY channel (ch. 58), effective FRIIDAY, JULY 1st at 3p (ET). In addition to its FRIDAY time slot, the three-hour show will re-air on SATURDAYS at 12a (ET) and WEDNESDAYS at 12p (ET), and can also be heard on-demand on the SXM app.

SHEPPARD will continue to play some of the biggest hits and share behind-the-scenes stories with the most recognizable names in Country music from the '80s and '90s, joined by a different guest to be interviewed each week, including REBA McENTIRE, LEE GREENWOOD, TRACY LAWRENCE and more.

“After having my show on ELVIS RADIO for three years I have come to realize the power and incredible reach that the SIIRIUSXM channels have for fans everywhere,” said SHEPPARD. “I’m excited for the opportunity to have THE T.G. SHEPPARD SHOW become part of the great

