Unlimited Video Downloads For Artists

Independent music distributor DISTROKID has launched DISTROVID, a service that lets artists upload unlimited music videos to APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON, TIDAL and VEVO. DISTROVID members can upload unlimited music videos with a membership cost of $99 per year. According to DISTROKID, competitors charge close to that per video. With the membership, artists keep 100% of their earnings.

Founder and CEO/DISTROKID PHILIP KAPLAN said, “Many streaming services have begun playing music videos in addition to audio–but until now there hasn’t been a great way for independent artists to get their music videos into these services. Our new music video service, called DISTROVID, makes it super easy & affordable for independent artists to get their music videos everywhere.”

More information about the new service can be found at distrovid.com.

