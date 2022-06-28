Inductees Named

A dozen pedigreed songwriters comprise this year's contemporary nominees for the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (NaSHOF).

Nominees in the Contemporary Songwriter/Artists category are: KIRK FRANKLIN, BRAD PAISLEY, PAM TILLIS and SHANIA TWAIN. Nominees in the Contemporary Songwriter category are: LARRY CORDLE, JIM LAUDERDALE, HILLARY LINDSEY, FRANK J. MYERS, GARY NICHOLSON, RONNIE ROGERS, TIA SILLERS and TOMMY SIMS.

The inductees will be announced later this summer, and the new group will be among those honored at the 52nd Anniversary NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME Gala on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th at NASHVILLE's MUSIC CITY CENTER,

All nominees experienced their first significant songs at least 20 years ago. A total of two songwriters and one songwriter/artist will be elected from the contemporary categories by HALL OF FAME members, along with other professional songwriters and artists from a variety of genres who are prominently identified with NAAHVILLE and who have written/co-written at least one original and significant NASHVILLE song.

In addition, two more inductees will be named to the Class of 2022. A separate body of veteran voters will elect a Veteran Songwriter and a Veteran Songwriter/Artist, both of whom experienced their first significant songs at least 30 years ago. Nominees in those categories are not announced.

“We congratulate all of this year’s nominees in our contemporary categories and look forward to early AUGUST when we will announce those who will be inducted as members of our Class of 2022,” said NaSHOF Executive Dir. MARK FORD.

Find songwriting credits and more details on each of the nominees here.

