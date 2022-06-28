EP Out August 19th

R.E.M. is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the release of their debut EP, CHRONIC TOWN, with the first time release of a standalone CD with extensive liner notes by the original producer MITCH EASTER (LET’S ACTIVE). It will be released in three different formats: CD, Picture Disc, and Cassette on AUGUST 19th, 2022 via I.R.S./UME.

As a debut release, R.E.M.’s CHRONIC TOWN became an anomaly; a record that didn’t quite fit into the constraints of what was played on the radio. So, instead of trying to fit into a genre, R.E.M. helped create their own: College Rock. The 5 song EP included songs like “Gardening At Night,” “Wolves, Lower,” and “1,000,000.” The EP can be pre-ordered here.

