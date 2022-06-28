Brytiago

Global music solutions company ONERPM has signed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Puerto Rican urban artist BRYTIAGO. They will work together and continue growing the artist’s international career. As part of the agreement, ONERPM will also work with the developing acts signed under the artist's independent record label, BUSINESS MUSIC.

BRYTIAGO is a Puerto Rican urban singer and songwriter, who has had a significant presence in both the reggaeton and trap scenes from his beginnings at CARTEL RECORDS, DADDY YANKEE's record label, to the present day. At just 29 years old, BRYAN CANCEL SANTIAGO is world-renowned for dozens of his own singles and featured appearances in collaborations with other artists of the genre. His hits include ‘Bipolar’, ‘Netflixxx’, 'La Mentira’, and ‘Asesina’, certified 9 times platinum by the RIAA.

BRYTIAGO said, “I feel extremely happy and blessed with this new stage of my career and for signing with ONERPM, with whom we have been working hand in hand for a few months. I am grateful for the trust they have placed in me and my music, for their good vibes with the project and for the creativity they bring to the table. I'm anxious because there is a lot of good music coming and I know that both ONERPM and my BUSINESS MUSIC team are going to do great things with all the magic.”

ONERPM Founder & CEO, EMMANUEL ZUNZ added, “We at ONERPM are very excited to have Latin superstar BRYTIAGO join the ONERPM family. His successful trajectory and unique artistry are only the beginning of what we will continue to develop together as a global priority for us alongside his manager and brother — JUAN CARLOS GOMEZ — his team, and his label, BUSINESS MUSIC.”

