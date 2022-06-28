Pictured (L-R): Pearce, Gilbert

BRANTLEY GILBERT and CARLY PEARCE will headline the special GRAND OLE PRIX show set for SUNDAY, AUGUST 7th on the NISSAN STADIUM campus as part of the BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX racing event in NASHVILLE.

Fellow BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP artists MIDLAND and CALLISTA CLARK will join GILBERT and PEARCE during the special outdoor version of the GRAND OLE OPRY show, promoted in partnership with the OPRY (NET NEWS 6/1). Part of a second consecutive year merging racing and music, the live, 90-minute show will begin at 5:45p (CT). The GRAND OLE PRIX follows the conclusion of the BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, and culminates three days of race events.

Three-day tickets and premium packages are currently on sale. Tickets provide admission to all on-track activities featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and each of the concerts. Three-day tickets begin at $129 for general admission and $209 and $219 for reserved grandstand. Visit musiccitygp.com/tickets for more information and to purchase tickets.

