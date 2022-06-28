Got Gas?

REYNOLDS RADIO Top 40/Rhythmic KBLZ (102.7 & 106.9 THE BLAZE)/TYLER-LONGVIEW, TX recently held a couple of huge gas giveaways called “THE BLAZE BEAT THE PUMP, PHASE 2.”

For one-hour, listeners could fill up their tanks and over 230 cars lined up for the precious liquid four hours ahead of the 3p giveaway time, for a total of over $16,000 in gas handed out in 100-degree heat.

The police finally stopped more cars from lining up as the long line of cars was blocking the streets and intersections. In the end, a lot of lucky KBLZ listeners drove away, happy!

« see more Net News