Halloween Weekend

Downtown AUSTIN's LEVITATION 2022 will once again take over HALLOWEEN WEEKEND, OCTOBER 27th-30th. The first round lineup has been announced and will consist of THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN, KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD (2 NIGHTS), THE BLACK ANGELS, OS MUTANTES, OSEES (4 NIGHTS), L7, GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR, SHAME, VIAGRA BOYS, HUNX & HIS PUNX, W.I.T.C.H, MOON DUO, OFF!, SUNFLOWER BEAN, COLD CAVE, LA FEMME, AUTOMATIC, PROTOMARTYR, and HEARTLESS BASTARDS.

Additionally, this year’s lineup brings performances from COLD CAVE, PROTOMARTYR, OFF!, LA FEMME, SUNFLOWER BEAN, SUPERORGANISM, HUNX & HIS PUNX, LEBANON HANOVER, AUTOMATIC, WARM DRAG, HEARTLESS BASTARDS, PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS, SHE PAST AWAY, A GIANT DOG and more.

The festival is over a decade old now and has delivered lineups that span psych, punk, indie, metal, darkwave and electronic music – helping carry the spirit of 1960’s sonic experimentation into modern times. 4 Day Passes and Single Show Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more info.

