Charese Fruge, Sam Given

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE checks in with KRBE/HOUSTON’s SAM GIVEN, Technical Producer of “THE ROULA AND RYAN” morning show.

“I am so thankful for my show for teaching me so much. I have learned so much from ROULA, RYAN, PRODUCER ERIC, and SPECIAL K. We all have different backgrounds and personalities, but we click. We laugh every single day and it's the best feeling to have such a tight radio family. I am also so blessed to have a PD like LESLIE WHITTLE, who is a ‘Boss Babe’ and amazing mentor to help me navigate my career. The whole team at KRBE really makes you feel like family.”

Each week, CHARESE FRUGE discusses life in the business with one of the many women who makes it happen, be it a household name or a happening up-and-comer. This week, find out about SAM GIVEN.

