Now Measuring Social Media, Streams

HITPREDICTOR has launched MEGAHITPREDICTOR, which will gauge a broader measure of success for songs, including high streaming potential.

HITPREDICTOR, which tests new music with U.S. consumers to predict the hit potential of new songs on radio, will now measure streaming in a more comprehensive way via MEGAHITPREDICTOR, an expanded group who primarily listen to and discover new music on streaming services and other social media platforms. These consumers stream music for 20 minutes to one hour or more per day.

One or more MEGAHITPREDCTOR case studies will be featured each week in the existing email newsletter. Also available are exclusive MEGAHITPREDICTOR reports to clients on any song, with detailed demographic information.

Commented HITPREDICTOR and RCS WORLDWIDE President/CEO PHILLIPPE GENERALI, “We are confident that this new, timely and highly important information will prove to make HITPREDICTOR an even better, more inclusive tool to help clients decide which songs to release into the highly competitive music marketplace.”

