WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) has re-upped VP/Artist Development JUSTIN LUFFMAN to a new contract. He has been with the label since 2010, making him one of its longest-tenured staffers, and earned a promotion to VP/Brand Management in 2013 (NET NEWS 1/21/13). Previous career stops include SONY and CURB,

“JUSTIN LUFFMAN is one of the most creative minds in our industry," said WMN EVP/Artist Development SHANE TARLETON."I have been fortunate to work alongside him for over a decade and am thrilled to extend our relationship!”

Added LUFFMAN, “It’s a privilege and honor to continue my journey with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. The culture we've created ... energizes me daily. I am incredibly grateful for the mentorship I’ve received from some of the industry’s best leaders throughout my career, and I am so fortunate to work alongside people who I call family. Above all, I am constantly inspired by all of our artists and their music. I’m very proud of all that we’ve accomplished since I began this chapter here 12 years ago, and I am looking forward to much more to come.”

