Present Radio Giving Day

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA (BFA) has designated TODAY (6/29) RADIO GIVING DAY, a time to come together as one community with one common goal – to support radio professionals in need of financial assistance due to a critical illness, accident or disaster. The campaign also aims to raise awareness of the charitable mission of the BFA so that a radio professional in acute need can apply for aid.

A link to make a RADIO GIVING DAY donation.can be found here.

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION is the only charity devoted exclusively to helping radio and TV professionals in dire circumstances.





« see more Net News