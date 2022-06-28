Tony & Kris

CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE morning team TONY RANDALL and KRIS ROCHESTER -- "TONY & KRIS" -- have departed the station just a few weeks shy of their five-year anniversary. They plan to host a FACEBOOK LIVE this morning (6/29) at 7:30a (ET), telling listeners YESTERDAY, "There’s a big change in the world of TONY & KRIS. Join the guys for a special, bittersweet FB LIVE in the morning." Listen here.

The pair joined WIVK in 2017 (NET NEWS 7/11/17) two months after ending their show that had been nationally syndicated by UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS. The pair spent a decade at then ENTERCOM KSON/SAN DIEGO, after originally teaming at WILLIAMS COMMUNICATIONS Country WHMA/ANNISTON-OXFORD, AL in 1991. They eventually segued to then-CLEAR CHANNEL Country KUSS/SAN DIEGO, where they stayed until 2008, when the syndicated show was launched.

At WIVK, they were just the fourth morning show in the station's history. The hunt is now on for the fifth. See the job posting and apply here.

