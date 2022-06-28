Colleen Donohue

COX MEDIA GROUP has named COLLEEN DONOHUE Integrated Sales Manager for COX MEDIA GROUP LONG ISLAND.

DONOJUE has been with CMG LI for the past eight years and last served as Digital Sales Director.

The FARMINGDALE, NY native graduated from TOWSON UNIVERSITY with a bachelors in Mass Communications and Business Administration.

Said COLLEEN, “I’m excited to continue my growth with CMG LONG ISLAND. It’s been an honor to work in the same building with the two iconic and legendary radio stations on LONG ISLAND and I now get to work with them. I look forward to applying my deep digital background to pair with the stations and create successful campaign for our clients"

Added CMG L.I. Director/Sales MEGAN BORELLI, “COLLEEN has been a tremendous asset in growing our team in the digital space over the past eight years. Her expertise in research and strategy will be crucial in her new role as Integrated Sales Manager. We are excited for her fresh perspective on the integration of radio and digital for our clients and the market!"

