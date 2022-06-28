Babyface (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Twelve-time GRAMMY winner BABYFACE has signed with CAPITOL RECORDS. The Singer/Songwriter/Producer’s first project for the label will be "Girls’ Night Out." The album will feature vocals from BABYFACE alongside ELLA MAI, QUEEN NAIJA, ARI LENNOX, KEHLANI, DOECHII and many others. The release date is set for OCTOBER 29th.

BABYFACE said, “I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like CAPITOL. They have welcomed me with open arms and treated me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about, doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do. I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminded me of when I did "Waiting to Exhale" and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chair/CEO MICHELLE JUBELIRER added, BABYFACE’s return to the studio is long overdue, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen CAPITOL as the home for such a wonderful new album. To hear his one-of-a-kind voice paired with some of music’s most impressive female artists is a joy that we can’t wait to share.”

BABYFACE and ELLA MAI teamed up on the recent BET AWARDS (NET NEWS 6/27) to sing the upcoming first single off the album, “Keeps On Fallin."

