L-R: Zelle, Simonetti (Photo: Ray J. Gadd Photography)

If you're a band or a brand that has ever tried to attract the attention of teens and young adult audiences, you know that it is not easy to do. It's not impossible, either. Just ask VERONICA ZELLE and her husband FRANK SIMONETTI, the creative minds behind SWEETY HIGH MEDIA. This week, the couple spoke with DAVID BLOOM, Senior Contributor at FORBES, who put a spotlight on the company.

Headquartered in MARINA DEL REY, CA, SWEETY HIGH MEDIA consists of four unique parts; a Gen Z-focused editorial platform, a content production studio, a social growth engine, and a music label.

Attracting the eyes and ears of Gen Z would have to be done differently than with previous generations. As CEO SIMONETTI explains in the article, "It was more that as communication was becoming decentralized rapidly, and you could reach anyone you wanted at any point, suddenly, the problem wasn't access anymore. It was traction. And it was how do you get above the noise."

Company CCO ZELLE adds, "I really wanted us to do something kind of different, and really lay the playing field out for this generation."

It's a fascinating read. Go here for more.

« see more Net News