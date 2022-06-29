Q3 Results

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. consolidated revenue increased 8% year-over-year for fiscal third quarter 2022 to C$433.5 million, with radio making a 27% jump to C$29.3 million and television up 6% to C$404.1 million. Segment profit fell 5% to C$123.7 million, but radio segment profit surged 341% to C$5.7 million. Net income attributable to shareholders fell 27% to C$29.6 million (14 cents per basic share).

"Our portfolio of businesses is producing growth on all fronts, delivering strong consolidated revenue gains for the fifth consecutive quarter," said Pres./CEO DOUG MURPHY. "The diversity and resiliency of our business is evident with these results, as we benefit from multiple revenue initiatives including organic investments to further expand our digital business, grow our streaming product offering and build out our original content slate in pursuit of international content licensing opportunities. We have unveiled yet another strong fall schedule that once again secures our foothold as CANADA's home of leading entertainment and lifestyle programming."

The company's board also declared quarterly dividends of 6 cents per Class B non-voting participating share and 5.875 cents per Class A participating share, payable on SEPTEMBER 29th to shareholders of record on SEPTEMBER 15th.

