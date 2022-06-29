Radio Deal (Graphic: FC Dallas)

FC DALLAS soccer will air in English on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFXR-A (TALK RADIO 1190AM)/DALLAS for the remainder of the MLS season, starting with the JULY 4th home match against INTER MIAMI CF. MARK FOLLOWILL and STEVE DAVIS, the squad's TV broadcasters, will also be heard on the radio side, with SAM HALE as studio host and GARRETT MELCER handling in-game updates.

“We’re thrilled to work with iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS to air FC DALLAS matches on TALK RADIO 1190AM,” said FC DALLAS Pres. DAN HUNT. “The MLS and APPLETV+ partnership, which starts in 2023, makes local radio broadcasts an incredibly important part of our overall broadcast package. We’re excited to further develop this brand and look forward to the partnership.”

“We can’t wait to deliver FC DALLAS matches to the DFW market on TALK RADIO 1190AM,” said iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS/FORT WORTH Regional Pres. KELLY KIBLER. “There has never been a better time to invest in the soccer opportunity in DALLAS/FORT WORTH and all of us at iHEARTRADIO in DFW are excited to be a part of it.”

« see more Net News