Plaintiff

SOUNDEXCHANGE is suing SLACKER, INC. and parent LIVEONE, INC. for breach of contract and underpayment of statutory music royalties. The suit was filed WEDNESDAY (6/29) in U.S. DISTRICT COURT for the Central District of CALIFORNIA, alleging that SLACKER stopped paying statutory royalties in 2017 and did not live up to the terms of a subsequent agreement with SOUNDEXCHANGE.

“By refusing to pay royalties for the use of protected sound recordings, SLACKER and LIVEONE have directly harmed creators over the years,” said Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. “Today, SOUNDEXCHANGE is taking a stand through necessary legal action to protect the value of music and ensure creators are compensated fairly for their work. We hope SLACKER and LIVEONE will promptly reverse course and pay what they owe for the use of recordings that drive the value of their service.”

