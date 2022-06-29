-
Former Radio Personality Ronnie Rush Publishes Second Book
June 29, 2022 at 7:37 AM (PT)
Former radio personality and roadie RONNIE RUSH has published his second book, "WAlk a Mile in My Shoes." RUSH, who once worked as a roadie for HAMILTON, JOE, FRANK & REYNOLDS, published his first book, "Life Of A Roadie: The Gypsy In Me," in 2013.
RUSH says of his new book, "It's more of a philosophical reflection on all my experiences, including the experience of writing my first book."
The book is available on AMAZON.