Now Available

Former radio personality and roadie RONNIE RUSH has published his second book, "WAlk a Mile in My Shoes." RUSH, who once worked as a roadie for HAMILTON, JOE, FRANK & REYNOLDS, published his first book, "Life Of A Roadie: The Gypsy In Me," in 2013.

RUSH says of his new book, "It's more of a philosophical reflection on all my experiences, including the experience of writing my first book."

The book is available on AMAZON.





